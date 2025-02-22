Maryann Gebauer

2

What is going on in the Netherlands?

Elze van Hamelen provides a close-up view
Feb 22, 2025
Transcript

Elze van Hamelen worked as a corporate sustainability consultant until she realized the green agenda had been hijacked. She has researched the issues and provides expert insights on pressing issues in the Netherlands and Europe. We discuss energy, renewables, wind turbine syndrome, farmers, food security, politics, property rights and populist uprisings.



Notes:
Dutch Farmers and Fishermen
Report: https://home.solari.com/2nd-quarter-2023-wrap-up-dutch-farmers-and-fishermen-the-people-who-feed-us-with-elze-van-hamelen/
Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts (introduction Dutch, interview English)

Pharma Food: Biotech on your plate
Report: https://home.solari.com/pharma-food-with-elze-van-hamelen/
Interview: https://rumble.com/v42jgzz-elze-van-hamelen-assault-on-food-sovereignty-with-toxic-pharma-food.html
Book on the re-make of the Netherlands (Dutch) https://www.deanderekrant.nl/nieuws/het-nieuwe-boek-van-de-andere-krant-de-grote-verbouwing-van-nederland-2024-12-08
Wind turbine Syndrome Nina Pierpont, MD, PhD
https://www.windwiki.nl/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Wind-Turbine-Syndrome-Nina-Pierpont.pdf
Infrasound: Mariana Alves-Pereira


Vibroacoustic disease
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/8436730_Vibroacoustic_disease
Nasa and wind turbines
https://stopthesethings.com/2015/02/22/three-decades-of-wind-industry-deception-a-chronology-of-a-global-conspiracy-of-silence-and-subterfuge/
“Manipulating the Weather is Part of the Military Arsenal, It should be Part of the Climate Discussion”:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/prof-michel-chossudovsky-manipulating-weather-part-military-arsenal-should-part-climate-discussion/5793885
Windturbines (in Dutch) https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Het-Windmolendrama.pdf
Follow Elze van Hamelen
Website: https://vanhamelen.eu/en/home-eng/
Telegram: t.me/evanhamelen
X: https://x.com/ElzevH

