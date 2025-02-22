What is going on in the Netherlands?

Elze van Hamelen worked as a corporate sustainability consultant until she realized the green agenda had been hijacked. She has researched the issues and provides expert insights on pressing issues in the Netherlands and Europe. We discuss energy, renewables, wind turbine syndrome, farmers, food security, politics, property rights and populist uprisings.

Dutch Farmers and Fishermen

Report: https://home.solari.com/2nd-quarter-2023-wrap-up-dutch-farmers-and-fishermen-the-people-who-feed-us-with-elze-van-hamelen/

Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts (introduction Dutch, interview English)

Pharma Food: Biotech on your plate

Report: https://home.solari.com/pharma-food-with-elze-van-hamelen/

Interview: https://rumble.com/v42jgzz-elze-van-hamelen-assault-on-food-sovereignty-with-toxic-pharma-food.html

Book on the re-make of the Netherlands (Dutch) https://www.deanderekrant.nl/nieuws/het-nieuwe-boek-van-de-andere-krant-de-grote-verbouwing-van-nederland-2024-12-08

Wind turbine Syndrome Nina Pierpont, MD, PhD

https://www.windwiki.nl/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Wind-Turbine-Syndrome-Nina-Pierpont.pdf

Infrasound: Mariana Alves-Pereira



Vibroacoustic disease

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/8436730_Vibroacoustic_disease

Nasa and wind turbines

https://stopthesethings.com/2015/02/22/three-decades-of-wind-industry-deception-a-chronology-of-a-global-conspiracy-of-silence-and-subterfuge/

“Manipulating the Weather is Part of the Military Arsenal, It should be Part of the Climate Discussion”:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/prof-michel-chossudovsky-manipulating-weather-part-military-arsenal-should-part-climate-discussion/5793885

Windturbines (in Dutch) https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Het-Windmolendrama.pdf

