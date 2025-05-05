Maryann Gebauer

Matthew Evans-Cockle PhD: The rise of totalitarianism in BC

"When you don't comply, the government cannot."
May 05, 2025
6
6
Share
Transcript

Dr. Evans-Cockle outlines dangerous new legislation in BC and public compliance that are driving a serious decline of democracy. He presents the implications of new provincial acts that are restricting physicians, lawyers and the public at large. These acts include the Emergency and Disaster Management Act, Health Professions and Occupations Act, the Legal Professions Act and Bill 7. Dr. Evans-Cockle is a philosophy scholar, researcher and former UBC professor.

