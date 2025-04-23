Deep dive on the Manchester Arena attack

There are countless anomalies in the official account of the Manchester Arena incident. Dr. David Hughes and Iain Davis have investigated the event in fine detail and discuss the evidence and expose the inconsistencies with the official story. They share the implications of this event as well as the Richard D. Hall case in driving new oppressive laws in the UK. Iain Davis is author of “The Manchester Attack” and David Hughes has written a detailed 20-part series on the event.



