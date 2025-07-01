Is a fear of bears rational?

Ellie Lamb is an experienced wilderness guide and ‘bear whisperer’, spending countless hours with bears in BC. Ellie is a wildlife advocate who has dedicated her time to educating others on bear behaviour and safety. She has been instrumental in saving the lives of many bears including orphaned cubs. She shares a balanced approach with Maryann Gebauer on co-existing with bears in the wilderness. Her approach runs counter to the fear propagated by media, conservation officers and outdoor organizations. Ellie is the recent recipient of the Tim Jones Award, an annual recognition given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the BC outdoor community.



