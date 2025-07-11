Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer

An update on the Netherlands: Elze Van Hamelen

A great wind is blowing, and that gives you either imagination or a headache. - Catherine the Great
Jul 11, 2025
Transcript

Elze Van Hamelen and Maryann Gebauer have another conversation about pressing issues in the Netherlands. Elze van Hamelen provides an update on immigration, energy policy, defence, land use policy, the economy, and effective levers for promoting democracy. Elze Van Hamelen is a consultant, writer and researcher. She resides in the Netherlands.

Follow Elze van Hamelen https://vanhamelen.eu/en/home-eng/

Notes:
Book by Simon Elmer: https://vanhamelen.eu/en/home-eng/
Kate Mason: https://kate739.substack.com/

