What is going on in Germany?

Howard Steen spent 35 years in research and development with P&G in England and Germany. He shares his observations and impressions of life in Germany since 2020. Howard Steen was born in England, educated at Cambridge, and resides in Germany.
LINKS
Curated video collection from the New Normal http://shortxxvids.com/
Legal cases against the Corona measures http://coronacases.wiki/
KontraFunk GERMAN ALT MEDIA/RADIO on Telegram https://t.me/Kontrafunk0 and X @kontrafunk
Follow and/or support Howard Steen
Substack https://substack.com/@howard366646
Telegram https://t.me/hscreativeworks
X @HowardSteen4
To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Share this post