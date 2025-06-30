Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer


What is going on in Germany?

Retired Procter & Gamble engineer speaks out
Jun 30, 2025
Transcript

Howard Steen spent 35 years in research and development with P&G in England and Germany. He shares his observations and impressions of life in Germany since 2020. Howard Steen was born in England, educated at Cambridge, and resides in Germany.

LINKS
Curated video collection from the New Normal http://shortxxvids.com/

Legal cases against the Corona measures http://coronacases.wiki/

KontraFunk GERMAN ALT MEDIA/RADIO on Telegram https://t.me/Kontrafunk0 and X @kontrafunk

Follow and/or support Howard Steen
Substack https://substack.com/@howard366646
Telegram https://t.me/hscreativeworks
X @HowardSteen4

