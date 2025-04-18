Dr. Charles Hoffe: Why is healthcare dangerous for both patients and physicians in BC?

Why can BC doctors no longer speak honestly to their patients? The BC Government quickly passed Bill 36 and ushered in the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA). This is “medical tyranny on steroid” according to Dr. Charles Hoffe.



The following restrictions are now in place:

⚠️ All BC practitioners must follow health guidelines set by government or risk penalties including loss of license to practice, fines of $200,000-$500,000 and prison terms of 6 months to 2 years.



⚠️ BC practitioners can be charged for sharing “misleading information" not in agreement with the government.



⚠️ Anonymous complaints to the Colleges can result in suspension of license to practice before the complaint is investigated.

⚠️ Government may now conduct warrantless search and seizure of property of health offices.

⚠️ Refusal to accept all mandated vaccines will result in loss of medical licence.

⚠️ Vaccines do not require informed consent from patients.

⚠️ College of physician advisory boards are now government appointed by the Ministry of Health and not “self-regulatory”.

⚠️ The B.C. Minister of Health can adopt as law any rules enacted in foreign jurisdictions or international bodies.

⚠️ Forced mental health assessments of physicians.



For more on the Health Professions & Occupations Act and how to take action: https://bcrising.ca/hpoa/ and https://www.cssem.org/hpoa





