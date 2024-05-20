Dr. David Hughes is an expert on psychological warfare, Covid-19, the deep state, intelligence crime, technocracy, and resurgent totalitarianism. We discuss the military operation under foot and how to effectively resist. Dr. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln and a graduate of Oxford. He just released his latest book ‘Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy’. His next book, to be released summer of 2024, is ’Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State’.



