Shirley Guertin: Horse health

Shirley Guertin operated a large equestrian centre in Ottawa for almost 50 years. She shares her stories and experiences with horses and holistic animal health, and describes her transition into the freedom movement. Shirley offers a course ‘Homeopathy for People and their Pets’. For more information, she can be emailed at shirleyguertin@protonmail.com.

High Quality Natural Livestock and Horse Feed: Advanced Biological Concepts (https://www.abcplus.biz/)

Reputable Homeopathic Dispensaries: Homeocan (https://homeocan.ca/en/); Boiron (https://www.boiron.ca/en/); Helios (https://www.helios.co.uk/)

Recommended Books for Animal Homeopathy: ‘Homeopathy for Horses, Tim Couzens’; ‘Dr Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs & Cats’, Dr Richard H. Pitcairn; All animal books by Dr George Macleod

Recommended Experts: Dr Madalyn Ward (https://holistichorsekeeping.com/); Carl Hester, top dressage stable (https://www.carlhester.co.uk/)

Freedom Organizations: https://freedomrising.info/; https://bcrising.ca/; https://kootenaytribe.ca/; https://bctownhalls2024.ca/

You can follow Shirley on Telegram (https://t.me/wearestandingup/) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/shirley.guertin.7/)

