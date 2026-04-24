Who is in control in BC?

Geoffrey Moyse KC untangles the fallout from Premier David Eby’s refusal to proceed with changes to DRIPA this legislative session as promised. Instead he will engage in a new round of secret consultations with First Nations until the fall. Eby’s attempt to push off this urgent issue comes with considerable risk to the province of BC. Moyse makes some suggestions on how BC should proceed at this juncture.

Geoffrey Moyse KC is a retired senior lawyer who served as legal counsel to the Province of B.C., advising six successive governments on Aboriginal law for over 30 years. He is principal at Moyse Law and an advisor to the Public Land Use Society.



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