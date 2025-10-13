Maryann Gebauer

Uber drivers in Oslo unhappy with new EV rules

Uber and taxi drivers in Norway have strong opinions on electric car requirements
Oct 13, 2025
Uber and taxi drivers in Oslo, Norway are required to drive electric cars. In November 2024, the city mandated that all taxis operating within Oslo city limits be zero-emission vehicles, which excludes all vehicles with combustion engines including hybrids. The drivers are frustrated with the mandate and cite multiple issues that affect the viability of their work. Norway plans to roll out this mandate country wide.

