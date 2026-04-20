The indigenous rights crisis in BC: How UNDRIP is challenging property ownership



Geoffrey Moyse KC breaks down the chaos in BC resulting from recent court decisions (eg. Cowichan, Gitxaala), agreements (eg. Haida Gwaii, Musqueum/Vancouver), indigenous title claims (eg. Kamloops) and BC government political maneuvering. He clarifies DRIPA in BC and its alignment with UNDRIP, and Indigenous land rights. Geoffrey Moyse KC is a retired senior lawyer who served as legal counsel to the Province of B.C., advising six successive governments on Aboriginal law for over 30 years. He is principal at Moyse Law and an advisor to the Public Land Use Society.



