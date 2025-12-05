Riley Waggaman is a former RT journalist and has lived in Russia for over a decade. This unfiltered account of Russia contradicts every report on Russia by the media and provides an accurate first-hand glimpse into the country. Follow or support Riley Waggaman who goes by the pen name of Edward Slavsquat on Substack Edward Slavsquat or on Telegram @edwardslavsquat
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Riley Waggaman: The Russia you do not know
Dec 05, 2025
Recent Posts