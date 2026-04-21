Riley Waggaman: The infiltration of alternative media

Riley Waggaman discusses the coordinated infiltration of alternative media and exposes figures who appear to be acting as apologists for China and Russia. Riley also shares his troubling experience with UK Column. He refers to an explosive article written by Hrvoje Moric (Geopolitics & Empire), Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers, in which Hrvoje exposes questionable alt media figures such as Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare) and Matthew Ehret and alt media outlets like UK Column. These podcasters and media outlets are reportedly receiving generous financial backing from silent funders like Marcel Jahnke, a German businessman living in China.



Riley Waggaman is a former RT journalist who has lived in Russia for over a decade. He has written for several publications including Russia Today and was a former Moscow correspondent for Press TV. Follow Riley Waggaman on Substack Edward Slavsquat or on Telegram Edward Slavsquat.