Riley Waggaman: Russia, Iran and Israel

Riley Waggaman provides an update on Russia and tensions in the Middle East. His unfiltered and independent analysis of Russia contradict mainstream and alt media and provide an accurate first-hand glimpse into the region. Riley Waggaman is a former RT journalist who has lived in Russia for over a decade. He has written for several publications including Russia Today (RT) and was a former Moscow correspondent for Press TV. Follow Riley Waggaman on Substack Edward Slavsquat or on Telegram Edward Slavsquat.