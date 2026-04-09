Reiner Fuellmich: Innocent or guilty?

Reiner Fuellmich served as a key member of the Corona Investigative Committee (Corona Ausschuss) until his arrest and subsequent conviction in 2025 in Germany for embezzlement charges related to the committee’s funds. David A. Hughes, PhD shares an impeccably researched account of the German legal case of Reiner Fuellmich. Hughes carefully reviewed the 134-page judgment and arrives at some startling conclusions.

David A. Hughes is an academic and author in International Relations. He holds undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Oxford University, and Doctorates in German Studies (Duke Univ) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes Univ). His research critically examines psychological warfare, the deep state, technocracy, the Covid-19 pandemic and resurgent totalitarianism. Dr. David Hughes can be followed or supported on his website.