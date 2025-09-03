Ray Sanders: Is the UK Met office fabricating weather data?

Ray Sanders exposes anti-scientific practices within the UK Met Office. He alleges that it has fabricated temperature data from over 100 non-existent weather stations. His investigation claims that 103 out of 302 stations used for temperature averages are either fictional or closed, yet continue to report precise data. When challenged, the Met Office refuses to disclose data sources, raising serious concerns about the integrity of climate records underpinning the UK’s Net Zero policies. Ray Sanders is a retired construction engineer residing in the UK.



TallBloke’s Talkshop https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/category/met-office-2/

Daily Skeptic FOI requests refused

Daily Skeptic UK Met Office coverup

