Ray Sanders exposes anti-scientific practices within the UK Met Office. He alleges that it has fabricated temperature data from over 100 non-existent weather stations. His investigation claims that 103 out of 302 stations used for temperature averages are either fictional or closed, yet continue to report precise data. When challenged, the Met Office refuses to disclose data sources, raising serious concerns about the integrity of climate records underpinning the UK’s Net Zero policies. Ray Sanders is a retired construction engineer residing in the UK.
Follow Ray Sanders:
TallBloke’s Talkshop https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/category/met-office-2/
Daily Skeptic FOI requests refused
Daily Skeptic UK Met Office coverup
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Ray Sanders: Is the UK Met office fabricating weather data?
Sep 03, 2025
Ray Sanders exposes anti-scientific practices within the UK Met Office. He alleges that it has fabricated temperature data from over 100 non-existent weather stations. His investigation claims that 103 out of 302 stations used for temperature averages are either fictional or closed, yet continue to report precise data. When challenged, the Met Office refuses to disclose data sources, raising serious concerns about the integrity of climate records underpinning the UK’s Net Zero policies. Ray Sanders is a retired construction engineer residing in the UK.