Parallel Mike joins me again to interpret the recent volatility in the gold and silver markets. He identifies major trends and cracks in the global financial system and predicts what is coming. Parallel Mike is a monetary historian, precious metal expert, and host of Parallel Systems. He focusses on wealth preservation, self-sufficiency and decentralized financial systems. Follow him on the Parallel Mike website or Substack.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Parallel Mike: What is happening with precious metals?
Feb 09, 2026
Recent Posts