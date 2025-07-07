OFF THE RECORD

Monday July 7 at 4pm PT | 5pm MT | 7pm ET



✔️ What can I do if I plan to stay in Canada?

✔️ What are important recent economic signals and how can I prepare?

✔️ Wealth migration: Where is money flowing?

✔️ What asset classes should I hold or avoid?

✔️ How can I navigate attacks on privacy and free speech

And much more….

See you soon.

Maryann Gebauer 🌼

⭐️ Member only event ⭐️

