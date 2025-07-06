OFF THE RECORD



Monday July 7

4pm PT | 5pm MT | 7pm ET



✔️ Recent economic signals and their significance

We will review troubling developments and strategize on how to navigate.



✔️ Wealth migration: Where is money flowing?

We will review the countries experiencing the greatest wealth inflows and outflows, and examine why.



✔️ Asset classes to hold or avoid

We will discuss the asset illusion, asset classes to consider holding or avoiding, and safe jurisdictions.



✔️ Navigating attacks on privacy and free speech

We will identify recent attacks and discuss strategies on navigating the government and corporate overreach.



And more….



This private chat will not be recorded, but members will receive reference notes following the call. Members will receive a zoom link shortly before the start. If you would like to be part of monthly OFF THE RECORD calls, please become a paid subscriber.



See you soon.



Maryann Gebauer 🌼



⭐️ Member Only event ⭐️