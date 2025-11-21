Maryann Gebauer

Marco Navarro-Genie: The future of Alberta and Canada

Nov 21, 2025

Marco Navarro-Genie PhD shares his views on the future of Alberta, Canada and the world. Navarro-Genie is a Nicaraguan-born Canadian academic, public policy analyst, and think tank leader who resides in Alberta. He currently serves as Vice President at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, is the founding president of the Haultain Research Institute, and is former president of the Atlantic Institute. Navarro-Genie previously taught political science at various Canadian universities. https://substack.com/@navarrogenie

