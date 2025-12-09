Kit Knightly is a British journalist and co-editor of OffGuardian who describes himself as an “accidental journalist, deliberate contrarian, and increasingly impatient with the general state of things”. In 2015, after Knightly was banned from commenting on The Guardian’s website, he, along with other Guardian readers dissatisfied with distorted reporting, launched OffGuardian. Knightly exposes the mechanisms of global control and tyranny, including digital ID, surveillance, erosion of free speech, censorship, climate policy, and the influence of global financial institutions. He advocates for truth, transparency, and resistance to authoritarianism.