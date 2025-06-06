June Notes
Note: There was a gentleman on the call that was making recommendations that I did not agree with. He was mentioning WISE and Sprott and Mark Savoia in Costa Rica. He appeared to be attempting to mislead you. He will not be included in any further meetings.
5 apps to use to avoid cellphone plan:
TextNow for local tel number
Viber for telephone calls
Saily for data
NordVPN for excellent VPN
Signal for encrypted messaging and calling
