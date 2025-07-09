Here is a better version of reference notes with live links. The first one was formatting strangely.

The Asset Price Illusion

In 2000, the average house in England cost £100,000 — about 570 ounces of gold at the time. Today, the same house costs £330,000 — but in gold, it’s only worth 140 ounces. That’s a 75% drop in real value. So what’s going on? This is the illusion: asset prices rise due to currency debasement, but real value is collapsing. We’re not riding an asset boom. We’ve been drowning on a slowly sinking ship made of paper currency. Parallel Mike



I have crunched the numbers for Canadians…..

The average home price in Canada in the year 2000 was $163,000 according to Statistics Canada. In 2000, the house would cost 450 ounces of gold. The average house price in Canada in May 2025 $690,900 CAD based on recent data from the Canadian Housing Market Report. So in 2025, the house is worth 150 ounces of gold. So what is going on? The asset price is rising due to currency debasement. …