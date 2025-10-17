Julia Lupine: Is your cell phone safe?

Julia Lupine shares her journey as an electrosensitive person - from the early days when she suspected there was an issue to when it escalated and she found herself fighting for her survival. Julia shares common symptoms of EMF sensitivity, along with tips and tricks she has learned to navigate life. She discusses the science on how EMF from cell phones, WIFI routers and cell towers are damaging our health. She notes that Big Tech obscures the science by funding research in universities, and stacks regulatory bodies such as the FCC with industry people. Julia is author of Your Cell Phone is not Safe, Under a Rock: An Electrosensitive Survival Guide and is soon to release her newest book Electrocensorship.