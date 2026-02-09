John Sneisen: Debt is the devil's playground

John Thore Stub Sneisen is a world-leading economic analyst, author, and monetary expert originally from Norway but now residing in Canada. He is known for his critical views of central banking, fiat currency and financial policy. “Debt is the devil’s playground”, he asserts. He gained notoriety for his report Mark Carney’s Canada with an alarming forecast and specific timeline. Sneisen was the first to interview David Webb on The Great Taking. He is co-founder with G. Edward Griffin of Freedom Force International and host of the Economic Truth Report.