John Klyczek: Secret societies and education

John Klyczek, professor and investigative author, is critical of the corporatization and technocratic transformation of education. Elite groups such as Yale’s Skull and Bones, Carnegie Foundation and the Rockefellers are driving an education model using student data-mining, ed tech, AI and virtual learning platforms to advance their goal of an authoritarian post-human society. John Klyczek’s book School World Order expands on the research of Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, former senior policy advisor in the U.S. Department of Education. Her book The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America asserted that public education was being systematically overhauled through public-private partnerships and digital technologies to prepare students for a collectivist global society. Prof. John Klyczek can be followed on his website New World Order and on X.