Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer

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James Perloff: The elite's war against Christianity

Jun 26, 2026

James Perloff is an American author, journalist, and researcher known for his investigations into deep state operations, political history, and the elite’s war against Christianity. His work focuses on the Council on Foreign Relations and the influence of elite networks on U.S. foreign policy. Before becoming a Christian, Perloff spent ten years immersed in a New Age cult, but eventual disillusionment with false claims led him to Christianity. James has written for alternative media since 1986, most notably The New American magazine. His first book, The Shadows of Power, exposed the Council of Foreign Relations. Other books include Truth Is a Lonely Warrior, The Case Against Darwin, and COVID-19. His latest book is Exploding the Official Myths of the Lincoln Assassination. For more information on James Perloff: jamesperloff.net

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