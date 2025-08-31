Jacob Nordangård: Who really runs the world?

Jacob Nordangård PhD is a Swedish researcher, academic and author known for his critical analysis of globalists like Mark Carney and families like the Rockefellers in shaping climate policy and the UN Agenda 2030 by creating crises such as climate change and pandemics. Nordangård argues that a technocratic elite is orchestrating a global coup through institutions like the UN, World Economic Forum, and Club of Rome. Jacob Nordangård has a Ph.D in Technology and Social Change from Linköping University, Sweden. Recent books include Rockefeller–Controlling the Game, The Global Coup d’État and Temple of Solomon.

Follow: https://blog.jacobnordangard.se/ or https://substack.com/@drjacobnordangard

