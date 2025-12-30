Hrvoje Morić: The battle

Hrvoje Morić is a podcaster, former professor of International Relations, and media host, known for Geopolitics & Empire Podcast where he explores technocracy, globalism, CBDCs, social credit systems, and ideological control. He is a prominent voice in alternative media and critical geopolitical discourse. Hrvoje Moric studied at the Geneva School of Diplomacy & International Relations. Morić is a naturalized citizen of Mexico and holds heritage ties to Croatia while also being a U.S. citizen. Follow Hrvoje Morić on Substack and his website Geopolitics & Empire.