How can we reduce our EMF exposure?

Farren Lander shares his top tips on how we can reduce or eliminate our exposure to electromagnetic frequency (EMF). He reports on the top culprits causing health issues and common symptoms of EMF exposure including sleep issues, anxiety, depression, blood pressure and heart issues.

Farren Lander can be reached at farrenlander062445@gmail.com

Safe Living Technologies provides a list of experts who can assess EMF and provide mitigation in your home or workplace. https://safelivingtechnologies.com