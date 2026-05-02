Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer

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Geoff Moyse KC and Tom Isaac: Crisis and chaos in BC

Two legal experts discuss why BC is in decline and untangle recent court rulings, UNDRIP, threats to private property and irresponsible governance.
May 02, 2026

Geoffrey Moyse is a senior lawyer and King's Counsel (KC) who served as legal counsel to the provincial government of BC for over 30 years and advised six successive BC governments on Aboriginal law. He is principal at Moyse Law and an advisor to the Public Land Use Society. Thomas Isaac is a prominent Canadian lawyer, Chair of the Aboriginal Law Group at Cassels with extensive experience in Indigenous legal issues and recognized for his expertise and advisory role in Aboriginal title and rights.

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