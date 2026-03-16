Tim Wood, market cycle analyst, shares his technical forecast based on some worrying trends and signals in the markets. He comments on the convenient timing of a war in Iran, and subsequent oil crisis, as a potential strategy with historical precedence. Tim Wood has an impressive documented track record of correctly predicting major market turning points, such as the Dot Com bubble in 2002. Tim Wood can be followed by his research letter Cycles News & Views at CyclesMan.
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Transcript
Financial precipice? Why Iran matters.
Market analyst Tim Wood presents a troubling market forecast.
Mar 16, 2026
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