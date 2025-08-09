Hello all,

I will be hosting the final OFF THE RECORD call Tuesday August 12 at 4pm Pacific 7pm Eastern.



For a number of security related reasons, I have decided to discontinue these private OFF THE RECORD calls. For all paid subscribers like you, I will be reimbursing your Substack support (prorated) following this meeting, and there will no longer be paid subscriptions on my Substack. You can always support my work directly via e-transfer or reach out to book a private meeting.

There is so much to discuss at this meeting. I will not list the topics we will be discussing, but I suspect you will find it very interesting. Please note that I will not be providing notes following this meeting. Notes from previous meetings have been withdrawn from Substack.



I will continue to post new interviews on Substack and these will be available for all free subscribers.



Thank you again for your support. See you soon!



Maryann

