Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Dr. Ursula Edgington: Unpacking the globalist agenda in New Zealand

Nov 22, 2025

Dr. Ursula Edgington PhD is a British-born academic, educationalist, researcher, and writer currently based in New Zealand. Dr. Edgington shares details of the globalist playbook in New Zealand including media, energy, climate, and land policy.

Notes:
Follow Ursula Edgington on Substack
The manufactured energy crisis in New Zealand
People’s Inquiry 2020 on aerial 1080 poisoning
The Teachers and Nurses NZ Covid Inquiry

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Maryann Gebauer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture