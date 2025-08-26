Daniel Broudy PhD: The power of propaganda

Professor Daniel Broudy is an expert on mass manipulation and the engineering of consent, techniques frequently utilized by the state and corporations. He served as a U.S. Army imagery analyst, becoming an expert on military propaganda and visual rhetoric. Broudy is known for his critical analysis of media and propaganda. He investigates and publishes on how dominant political forces shape public perception through discourse, symbols, and propaganda campaigns. Daniel Broudy is a Professor of Applied Linguistics at Okinawa Christian University in Japan, where he also serves as Chair of the Graduate School of Intercultural Communication.



https://propagandainfocus.com/our-team/

https://researchmap.jp/d_broudy

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Daniel-Broudy