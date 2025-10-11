Nova Scotia and New Brunswick rolled out the world’s first climate lockdown this summer. Ironically, the ban is still in effect in October when the risk of fire is low. Nova Scotia’s rule bans people from entering nature with a $25,000 fine. Jeff Evely was the first to defy the ban and was fined $29,000. This indicates the serious nature of these new rules and the grave consequences for those who don’t comply. They claim is it’s about fire safety— but in reality it is control. This lockdown has no precedent in modern times, but resembles medieval serfdom, where common people had limited rights. Martin Gebauer, Canadian environmental consultant and wildlife biologist, comments on the gravity of climate lockdowns.