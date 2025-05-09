Maryann Gebauer

April 2025

Jerm: South African cartoonist and podcaster
Jeremy Nell provides some perspectives from South Africa
1:28:14
Deep dive on the Manchester Arena attack
Dr. David Hughes and Iain Davis share troubling evidence running counter to the official account
3:15:57
Dr. Charles Hoffe: Why is healthcare dangerous for both patients and physicians in BC?
Bill 36 introduced a new act which is "medical tyranny on steroids".
34:31
Tim Wood: Tariff wars, market manipulation and deflation
Tim Wood, CPA and market analyst, shares insight on the current tariff wars, stock market manipulation, and deflation.
16:03
Tim Wood: Are we on the edge of a financial abyss?
Economic cycle analyst Tim Wood CPA suggests we are on the cusp of a deflationary spiral resembling the Great Depression.
1:35:55

