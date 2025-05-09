Maryann Gebauer
Countering the 911 theory of controlled demolition
A mountain of evidence suggests that the 911 towers did not fall by controlled demolition.
May 9
Maryann Gebauer
2:35:29
Matthew Evans-Cockle PhD: The rise of totalitarianism in BC
Dr. Evans-Cockle dissects dangerous new legislation in BC and the public's compliance that are driving a serious decline of democracy.
May 5
1:00:28
April 2025
Jerm: South African cartoonist and podcaster
Jeremy Nell provides some perspectives from South Africa
Apr 30
1:28:14
Deep dive on the Manchester Arena attack
Dr. David Hughes and Iain Davis share troubling evidence running counter to the official account
Apr 23
3:15:57
Dr. Charles Hoffe: Why is healthcare dangerous for both patients and physicians in BC?
Bill 36 introduced a new act which is "medical tyranny on steroids".
Apr 18
34:31
Tim Wood: Tariff wars, market manipulation and deflation
Tim Wood, CPA and market analyst, shares insight on the current tariff wars, stock market manipulation, and deflation.
Apr 11
16:03
Tim Wood: Are we on the edge of a financial abyss?
Economic cycle analyst Tim Wood CPA suggests we are on the cusp of a deflationary spiral resembling the Great Depression.
Apr 8
1:35:55
March 2025
Ian Plimer: Energy policy
Ian Plimer advises corporate and country leaders globally on energy policy.
Mar 17
1:19:45
Dr. Charles Hoffe: Vindicated
An update on his court victory and ongoing medical tyranny in BC
Mar 10
2:29:03
February 2025
An update on Russia from the inside
Independent journalist Riley Waggaman provides an explosive update on Russia
Feb 25
2:06:49
What is going on in the Netherlands?
Elze van Hamelen
Feb 22
1:44:14
Debbie Lerman | Uncovered
Debbie Lerman is a Harvard grad, Brownstone Institute Fellow, and medical and science writer from Philadelphia.
Feb 17
2:15:48
